Sky hires Keane for mobile launch

Sky Ireland has rolled out a Sky Mobile campaign, ‘Expect More’, fronted by former footballer and TV pundit Roy Keane. Created by Core Creative, the campaign focuses on fun and quality rather than listing benefits. Sky Mobile’s brand proposition has been built on the basis of providing a service that is fair, flexible, and transparent. They believe Irish mobile consumers deserve better than what is now on the market, and aim to fill that gap.

Passion

Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing and brand at Sky and Now, and the current Marketer of the Year, said Keane’s passion and high standards aligns with Sky Mobile’s brand values and what the company aims to give customers. “Having him onboard is the perfect fit,” she added, “and we’re excited to see how the campaign resonates with our audience.” The TV spot was produced by Arrow Films and directed by Damien O’Donnell.

To watch the ad, click on https://we.tl/t-KuwP3ew9jd