Sky Media launches Waymark AI ad tool

Sky Media has launched a new AI-powered creative studio to help Irish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) advertise on TV. Waymark removes one of the biggest barriers for small and medium-sized businesses – the cost and complexity of making a TV ad – by allowing brands to instantly generate a video of how a TV commercial might look.

Using content from a brand’s own website, Waymark can create 10, 15, or 30-second ads in a matter of seconds, complete with script and voice-over. For almost a decade, Sky Media has helped businesses advertise through AdSmart household targeting. Waymark goes a step further, allowing instant creative to help SMEs test, refine and launch TV campaigns.

Targeting

Any final creative output will require Clearcast approval, ensuring ads meet TV advertising standards and are ready for formal sign-off. Commercials can be delivered to the brand’s audience using Sky Media’s targeting ability through both AdSmart from Sky (live TV) and video on demand (VoD), providing brand owners with fine-tuned household targeting.

AJ Crinion, head of business development, Sky Media, said TV has set the standard for attention and trust, but the creative process can feel like a hindrance for smaller businesses. “Our new AI-powered toolkit removes that barrier. It allows brands who are new to TV to create cost-effective ads, test and refine them, and launch campaigns with confidence.”

Channels

Sky Media Ireland is Sky’s advertising sales arm. Reaching close to 90 per cent of the Irish population, its channels and sites include Sky One, Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, Sky News, Sky Sports, Challenge and Sky.com websites. In addition, Sky Media Ireland sells on behalf of AMC Networks, Paramount, Premier Sports, UKTV, and Warner Bros Discovery.

Photo: Sky Sports host David Jones flanked by analysts Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry