Sky Media rolls out AdVance platform

Sky Media has launched AdVance, a cross platform service allowing advertisers to connect audiences across screens so that they get to see the right ad, at the right time, in the best sequence. Previously, multi-platform campaigns have been mostly integrated in conception rather than in execution. Now, by connecting TV and online audiences, AdVance breaks the barrier between broadcast and digital to deliver cross platform campaigns at scale.

At the heart of AdVance is data. Sky Media’s insights into viewing behaviour, combined with multi-platform and device data, allows advertisers to access the most relevant and interested audiences through whichever screens they use. Sky TV audience measurement capabilities have been expanded to capture viewing data from about half a million Irish households, providing second by second viewing data, using insights from Sky’s 500-plus TV channels

Sky AdVance targets audiences based on the content they watch and the platforms they use

Malcolm Murray (above), sales director at Sky Media Ireland (SMI), said AdVance allows TV advertisers to extend spot campaigns to viewers that haven’t seen it before and specifically target them online. Alternatively, advertisers can complement TV campaigns by reinforcing a message online. SMI represents all Sky channels and sells on behalf of media partners such as AMC Networks, Hearst Networks, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery and Premier Sports.