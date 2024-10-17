Sky Media signs Irish advertising deal with Hearst

Hearst Networks UK has extended its partnership with Sky Media, Sky’s commercial arm, by rolling out local advertising for Sky History, Crime + Investigation, and Blaze in Ireland. Sky Media Ireland will handle Hearst ad sales in the local market. Malcolm Murray, sales director at Sky Media Ireland, said the deal with Hearst offers Irish advertisers a broader range of opportunities with the roll out of top factual and entertainment brands.

The line-up of content coming up for Irish viewers includes Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman, Holy Marvels starring Dennis Quaid and Invasion: The Normans for Sky History; Who Murdered You Mum?, and Killed Without a Trace for Crime + Investigation; and UFOs: The Lost Evidence S2 and Ross Kemp: Deep Seat Treasure Hunter for Blaze.

Sky Media is the advertising sales arm of Sky, reaching over 90 per cent of the Irish population. Sky Media Ireland represents all of Sky’s channels and sites, including Sky Showcase, Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, Sky News, Sky Sports, Challenge and Sky.com websites. In addition, Sky Media Ireland sell on behalf of their media partners which include AMC Networks, Hearst Networks, Paramount, Narrative, UKTV and Warner Bros Discovery.