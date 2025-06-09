Sky Mobile’s Keano ad Drums up gold

Sky Ireland has been awarded gold in the advertising category at the 2025 Drum international marketing awards, recognising the success of its ‘Expect More’ launch campaign for Sky Mobile created by Core. With over 300,000 people in Ireland overpaying for their mobile bills, Sky Mobile’s in Ireland last year urged the nation to “expect more”.

In a market where only 15 per cent of the population switch mobile providers annually, Sky Mobile’s launch campaign set out to challenge the status quo and call on consumers to start expecting more from their mobile provider. Featuring Sky football pundit Roy Keane – a man synonymous with high expectations – Sky rolled out an integrated ad campaign.

The campaign launched with a teaser social edit that attracted 7.1 million organic views, followed up by a full through the line media campaign. The ads challenged conventions in the mobile sector with humour, resulting in the brand nearly doubling the commercial target and prompting the category’s highest intention-to-purchase (ITP) metrics.

Caroline Donnellan (above), marketing and brand director for Sky and Now, and winner of Marketing.ie‘s Marketer of the Year in 2023, said the award marked a proud moment for everyone at Sky Ireland. “We’ve always believed customers should expect more, and this campaign brought that to life in a bold and engaging way,” Donnellan added.