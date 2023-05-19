Sky Ireland named top team at AIMs

Sky Ireland received the award for marketing team of the year at the Marketing Institute All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards attended by over 800 marketers. There were 115 shortlisted finalists competing across 25 categories of marketing disciplines. Vodafone Ireland won the advertising campaign award for work by Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Square won two category awards – international B2B marketing and the digital marketing campaign. Pat Spillane from Suntory Ireland was recognised as the young marketer of the year. SuperValu won the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge. Heineken scooped the brand campaign for Birra Moretti. Irish Life won the sports sponsorship award.

Diageo was presented with the integrated marketing award for Guinness.

Marketing Institute chief executive Shane McGonigle said marketing has shown time and again to be the key differentiator in business success. The breadth of entries and the commercial returns they have delivered was testament to the value marketing generates for the Irish economy and the calibre of the talent working across the industry.

The full list of winners: