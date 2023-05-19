Sky Ireland named top team at AIMs

Sky Ireland received the award for marketing team of the year at the Marketing Institute All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards attended by over 800 marketers. There were 115 shortlisted finalists competing across 25 categories of marketing disciplines. Vodafone Ireland won the advertising campaign award for work by Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Square won two category awards – international B2B marketing and the digital marketing campaign. Pat Spillane from Suntory Ireland was recognised as the young marketer of the year. SuperValu won the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge. Heineken scooped the brand campaign for Birra Moretti. Irish Life won the sports sponsorship award.

Diageo was presented with the integrated marketing award for Guinness.

Marketing Institute chief executive Shane McGonigle said marketing has shown time and again to be the key differentiator in business success. The breadth of entries and the commercial returns they have delivered was testament to the value marketing generates for the Irish economy and the calibre of the talent working across the industry.

 The full list of winners:

All-Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2023
1.     Public Relations Campaign Fáilte Ireland
2.     Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Glenveagh Homes
3.     Client Agency Collaboration Tourism Northern Ireland and BBDO
4.     Sustainability Allianz
5.     Advertising Campaign Vodafone Ireland
6.     Brand Campaign Heineken – Birra Moretti
7.     International Marketing – B2B Square
8.     International Marketing – B2C Whoop
9.     New Product O’Brien Fine Foods
10.   Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge SuperValu (Musgrave Group)
11.    Insights & Market Research PepsiCo Ireland
12.   Young Marketer Pat Spillane – Suntory Beverage & Food Ireland
13.   Integrated Marketing Guinness – Diageo Ireland
14.   Marketing Innovation & Creativity Marie Keating Foundation
15.   Customer Experience Permanent TSB
16.   Digital Marketing Campaign – Consumer Tayto Snacks
17.   Online Channel Marketing An Post Money
18.   Entertainment Sponsorship Bewley’s Tea and Coffee
19.   Sports Sponsorship Irish Life
20.   B2B Marketing Laya Healthcare
21.   Digital Marketing Campaign – B2B Square

 

