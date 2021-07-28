Sky One soon to give way to Showcase

Sky One will soon be rebranded as Sky Showcase in an effort to help customers find their favourite programmes and to discover new shows with more ease. Showcase will be Sky’s flagship channel, replacing the Sky One brand at 106 on the electronic programme guide (EPG) and will feature shows from across Sky’s portfolio of various other channels.

It will also air selected highlights from Sky Cinema and Sky Sports. At launch, Showcase will focus all new Sky Original drama Wolfe, documentaries such as Hawking, The Bambers and Murder at the Farm, plus high profile original nature series such as Shark with Steve Backshall, as well as series from the US, including Young Rock and SWAT.

A new linear and on demand service called Sky Max will also be rolled out with original dramas like A Discovery of Witches and panel shows like A League of Their Own. Sky Comedy is to be updated with shows like Code 404 and Hitmen Reloaded switching from Sky One, alongside American comedies The Office USA and Miracle Workers.

Max’s launch schedule will include the return of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, The Russell Howard Hour and DC Superheroes. Sky Atlantic will remain the home of original dramas such as Landscapers, I Hate Suzie, Gangs of London and the highly-acclaimed Chernobyl starring Jared Harris (above right), as well as exclusive HBO and Showtime dramas.

The changes will apply to Sky and will stream on Now and Virgin Media from September 1.