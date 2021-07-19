Sky relaunches AdSmart scheme

Sky Media has reintroduced its AdSmart business support scheme which incentivises Irish advertisers with €20,000 worth of airtime on Sky channels. The initiative is open to businesses that have been operating for at least a year and have not used TV advertising before. Businesses can nominate themselves or may be put forward by a media agency.

At least 10 winners may be selected by an internal panel at Sky, headed up by director of sales Malcolm Murray (pictured). AdSmart is designed to appeal to advertising by providing reach beyond the traditional base. It allows advertisers target specific audiences by Eirco, household composition or lifestyle attributes. AdSmart was first launched in 2017.

The platform was extended to Virgin Media services last year. In 2020, Sky Media launched a €250,000 AdSmart SME support scheme. The fund provided 25 businesses with a free €10,000 TV campaign on Sky’s AdSmart to support them during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Entries for the new scheme are now being accepted until Tuesday, August 3rd.