Sky releases Boyzone promo

Sky has released a trailer for its upcoming three-part documentary series, Boyzone: No Matter What. The Sky Original series will be available on Sky Documentaries and Now from February 2. The two-minute main trailer offers a glimpse at the story of one of the world’s best known boy bands, behind their success, fame, fall outs and tragedy. The behind-the-scenes, conflict and rivalry, betrayal and tragedy led to their falling apart.

Fame

Now, 30 years on, all four remaining members – Ronan Keating (above left, in a Rockshore ad), Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael ‘Mikey’ Graham, as well as their estranged manager, Louis Walsh – reveal the highs of their rise to fame, and the costs that being in a boyband had on each of them. A Curious Films production, the series is directed by Sophie Oliver and executive produced by Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell.

Watch the trailer here