Sky Sports+ to be rolled out soon

Subscribers to Sky Sports in Ireland will soon have access to more live streams and a new channel at no extra cost. Integrated into Sky TV, streaming service Now, and a new mobile app, Sky Sports+ will make it easier for fans to browse, discover and watch sport. With the capability to stream up to 100 live events, subscribers will have more choice than before, while Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of live sport.

As from August, Sky Sports+ will have more coverage from the EFL, with over 1,000 games a season featuring every team more than 20 times, and every Championship club on at least 24 occasions, plus both tennis tours and men’s Super League. Sky Sports customers can enjoy over 50 per cent more live sport. Every football game from all three divisions – the Championship, League One and League Two – will be streamed live.

Once live, customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won’t need to do a thing; Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and Now service. The revamped app will include new personalisation features making it easier for fans to follow their favourite teams and competitions. A scores section will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar.