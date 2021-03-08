Sky supports Age Action with digital skills input

Sky Ireland is to support Age Action with the charity’s mission to achieve positive changes in the lives of older people. Through both financial and people support, the satellite broadcaster will help Age Action in its mission to empower older people to live full lives as actively engaged citizens One area where Sky will help the chairity is through its ‘Getting Started Kit’.

The initiative is a national programme to help older people improve their digital literacy skills so they can be more connected, informed and supported. Sky Ireland employees will commit to five hours over several weeks to phone their matched older learner and talk them through the guides on how to use their smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Sky staff will receive support to run their remote tutoring session and give them the digital literacy skills to be able to complete simple tasks like video calling their grandchildren or being able to use Google. They also earn a day of leave for the five hours they complete.