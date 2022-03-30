Sky to open four stores in Ireland

Sky plans to open four new stores in Ireland, with the first store now open in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin. The three other stores, which are based at Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick, Mahon Point Shopping Centre, Cork and Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, are expected to open their doors to members of the public in the coming weeks.

The Blanchardstown store covers 3,000 square feet with the three remaining stores averaging at around 1,500 square feet per store. The move to standalone retail allows consumers experience Sky’s products and packages in-store, ahead of the roll out of new products. It follows Sky’s announcement that it will be entering the Irish mobile market next year.

Sky’s first UK store opened in Liverpool in 2020.

Pictured in the new Blanchardstown store is Sky Ireland’s CEO JD Buckley