Sky to show animated Riverdance movie

Irish youngsters will be able to enjoy the wondrous spectacle of Riverdance soon as the cartoon version of the stage dance show will be screened exclusively in Ireland and the UK on Sky Cinema and Sky’s Now streaming service from Friday, May 28. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure was directed by Eamonn Butler and Dave Rosenbaum.

The family film features the original score from composer Bill Whelan.

The characters are voiced by Brendan Gleeson, Pierce Brosnan, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh and Aisling Bea. The story follows a boy named Keegan (Sam Hardy) and a Spanish girl named Moya (Hannah Herman Cortes) as they journey into the mythical world of Megaloceros Giganteus where they learn to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

View the trailer of Riverdance: The Animated Adventure here