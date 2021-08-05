Sky to show Germany’s top football games

Sky Sports has won the exclusive rights to show the Bundesliga in the UK and Ireland for the next four seasons. The rights were previously held by BT Sport. Football fans will be able to watch superstars including Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (pictured), current champions FC Bayern München and relative newcomers RB Leipzig compete for honours.

Sky Sports’ coverage will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, August 13 as champions FC Bayern München travelling to Borussia Mönchengladbach, before 2012 league winners Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt at 5.30pm the next day. Sky Sports will also broadcast the German Supercup live, which is an early ‘Klassiker’ match-up, with Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München going head-to-head on August 17 at Signal Iduna Park at 7.30pm.

The premium fixture of each weekend will be shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, with further matches broadcast via Sky Sports linear or digital channels including Sky Sports YouTube. The deal widens the Sky-Bundesliga partnership, with deals in place across the Sky network in UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria.