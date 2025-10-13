Sky’s Premier Sports gets Select

Sky Media Ireland has agreed a deal with Select Tech Group to sponsor Premier Sports. The partnership brings together STG brands DID Electrical, Select and Apple Premium Partner with the sports channel and a series of high-impact activations, including moment of the match, on-screen credits, product placement and studio and cross-station competitions.
Ryle Nugent, CEO, Premier Sports (Ireland & Asia), said: “Unlocking this brand partner opportunity is the culmination of some imaginative thinking and a little innovation from our friends at Sky Media. It’s a great fit for us at Premier Sports and we’re delighted to have the Select Tech Group brands as our channel partner for the season ahead.”
Premier Sports is available in the Republic on Sky, Now, Virgin and Vodafone platforms. The current schedule includes an exclusive live Premier League match every Saturday, live UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference League games, selected exclusive URC matches live every match week, exclusive Champions Cup rugby and exclusive La Liga fixtures.
Pictured are, l-r: Malcolm Murray, Sky Media director, Andy Synnott, marketing and ecommerce director, STG and Ryle Nugent, CEO, Premier Sports (Ireland & Asia).
Photo – David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile