Some spaces still available for radio seminar

Limited spaces remain for Radiocentre Ireland’s Sounding Out 2024 event next week. The seminar will feature Robert Heath, author of The Hidden Power of Advertising. Strategist and co-founder of Craig+Bridget Craig Mawdsley will talk about attention and whether it really matters for brands. There will also be a focus on effectiveness where Bridget Angear (Craig + Bridget) will use IPA data to talk about why humour should be used in ads.

Andrew Tindall, System1, will summarise Radiocentre’s Listen Up! research highlighting how brands can create audio ads that stir passions and drive profits. He will assess how well Irish audio ads fare at implementing best practice. Ralph van Dijk will show why brands which define their audio strategy, both media and creative, enjoy strong business results. Newstalk’s Jess Kelly will host a session on busting the myths around digital audio.

Driver

Steve Keller, SiriusXM in the US, will talk about how in today’s media rich environment, sound is quickly emerging as a primary driver for brand identity, discovery, and experience. The event will also feature a new research study, commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland which reveals insights on the role audio plays in driving mental availability. The event takes place in the Round Room at the Mansion House at 8.30am on Thursday, October 10.

Pictured is Ciarán Cunningham, chief executive, Radiocentre Ireland