Specsavers sponsors Ian Dempsey show

Specsavers is the new title sponsor of the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM weekdays from 6am to 9am. The optical and audiology brand has over 60 stores nationwide. The sponsorship, which was brokered by Media Central and OMD, sees Specsavers become part of the show through hourly stings, on-air promotions and digital displays.
The show is the most popular show on commercial radio with 218,000 listeners. It was won gold at the IMRO Radio Awards for best entertainment insert for Gift Grub. Pictured with Ian Dempsey (front), from left: Ross McDonnell, Media Central; Edelle O’Malley, OMD; Emily Lyons, Heidi Ellis and Ian Maybank, Specsavers and Egle Jankeviciene, OMD.
The show’s previous title sponsor was Renault.