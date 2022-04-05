Spin 103.8 duo joke about art of seduction

Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly, the comedy duo from Spin 103.8’s Fully Charged morning show, have launched a new podcast on GoLoud about the art of seducing would-be partners – supposedly the world’s only podcast dedicated to shifting. Each week the two self-professed experts will sit down with a well-known guest to explore their shifting exploits.

From their debut to their most embarrassing moment trying to shift, to whether they could be successful sober on a blustery Thursday night in The Palace, these questions shape the conversations that are “humorous, nostalgic, relatable and most likely disgusting”. The Will You Shift My Friend podcast sees GoLoud release new episodes every Tuesday.

O’Toole and O’Reilly have worked together at Spin 103.8 for the past eight years.

O’Toole hopes that his experience in interviewing Matt Damon will help in asking people how they got on shifting in teenage discos with Basshunter playing in the background. O’Reilly is a hopeless romantic who is fond of saying the quote from Moulin Rouge: “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return”, without any context whatsoever.

The series opener features Love Island winner Greg O’Shea. Other guests include influencer and author James Kavanagh, comedian Justine Stafford, fashion blogger and co-host of the Hold My Drink podcast Charleen Murphy, DJ and broadcaster Marty Guilfoyle. The first episode is available on the GoLoud app and on goloudnow.com