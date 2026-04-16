Spin to sponsor this year’s WellFest

Spin has signed up as the official media partner for WellFest Dublin taking place in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in early May. Regarded as one of Europe’s leading health, fitness and wellness festivals, WellFest will be marking its tenth year, as it again brings together Irish and international experts in wellness, mindfulness, movement and nutrition.
Talent
The music station will support the festival with a campaign to build awareness, drive attendance and extend the festival experience beyond the grounds of the RHK. In the lead up to the weekend, Spin will run on-air promotions which includes presenter reads and segments highlighting key moments, headline talent and programming.
Tips
It will be supplemented by social and digital content, previews, wellness tips and interactive formats. Over the weekend of May 9/10, Spin will deliver live broadcasts. Coverage will feature on-site links, interviews with speakers and trainers, attendee reactions, and social updates.