Sponsorships set to be worth €247m

Ireland’s sponsorship market which was valued at €235.5 million in 2025 is expected to increase by five per cent to €247m this year, the Onside sponsorship agency reports. At the end of 2024, one in three sponsors predicted an increase in spend for 2025 but in hindsight 57 per cent of sponsors reported increasing their outlay during the year.
The momentum is forecast to continue with 39 per cent planning to increase spend further this year, compared to 18 per cent anticipating a reduction. Demand for properties remains strong with four in 10 sponsors considering new sponsorships. However, exit intentions have risen to 36 per cent after a historic low of 23 per cent last year.
Brand personalities particularly impress the under 25s
In terms of growth, the industry calls out the big three sporting properties, led by the GAA. Festivals are in second place. Soccer’s rising prominence is driven by Ireland’s qualification for the Fifa World Cup play-offs. The surge in interest is further reflected in striker Troy Parrott being named as the most marketable personality for endorsements in 2026.
Following his achievement of a career grand slam, golfer Rory McIlroy ranks second, while singer CMAT and athlete Rhasidat Adeleke are joint third. In 2025, a record number of brand ambassador deals were tracked, with a doubling of the previous high set in 2022. One in two sponsors are considering entering brand ambassador agreements in 2026.