Springboard opens Dublin office

Cork PR agency Springboard Communications has opened a Dublin office on St Stephen’s Green, appointing Sarah Horgan as director of media and crisis and Dublin lead. Susie Horgan, managing director and founder of Springboard Communications, said that the opening marks a milestone for the business. She said that with a growing client base in the capital, the move strengthens the company’s ability to deliver communications services.

Sarah Horgan brings over 15 years of experience in strategic communications, media relations, reputation management, and employee engagement. She has held senior roles as head of communications strategy management at Aer Lingus and was head of corporate affairs and external communications at Vodafone. In her new role, she will help clients navigate reputational challenges. Springboard was voted the 2023 PRCA agency of the year.

Susie Horgan has worked in client roles at Murray and Weber Shandwick. She spent five years as marketing manager of law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn. In 2011, she built Springboard Communications from the ground-up to become a top independent agency. She was voted Cork Businesswoman of the Year in 2017. She has been a board member of Cork Chamber and a non-executive director of UCC Academy and Fota Wildlife Park.

Springboard clients include DAA, Tesco, Carbery, Castlemartyn, Cork City Council, Laya Healthcare, Royal Canal Greenway, Waterford City & County Council and UCC. The agency has also handled I Wish, the social enterprise which promotes women in STEM.

Pictured are Susie Horgan, Sarah Horgan and Pat Lucey, Springboard Communications