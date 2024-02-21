Springboard wins Carbery account

Cork PR agency Springboard Communications has been appointed by the Carbery Group following a competitive tender process. Carbery produces dairy, flavours and nutritional ingredients. Its range of cheese includes Dubliner, Carbery Cracker, cheddar, reduced fat cheeses and Red Leicester. Founded in 1965 and based in Ballineen, Co Cork, the business is owned by four Irish co-operatives, Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird.

The group employs almost 1,000 people, with 1,208 local farmer suppliers.

It operates from 12 locations including Ireland, the UK, the US, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, and supplies more than 50 countries worldwide. Carbery’s nutrition division provides whey proteins for the infant, sport, clinical nutrition, and mainstream food and beverage markets. Through a series of acquisitions in the UK, the US, Europe, South America and Asia, Carbery has developed Synergy, its international flavours business.

Springboard, which was launched by managing director Susie Horgan (pictured) in 2011, is now a partner in the Worldcom group of independent PR firms. It was voted the top small PR agency of the year in Ireland at last year’s PRCA Awards for Excellence.