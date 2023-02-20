Spry signs up to Marty Whelan’s show

RTÉ Media Sales has secured Spry Finance as sponsor of Marty In The Morning, which is broadcast on RTÉ lyric fm Monday to Friday from 7am to 10am. The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, was brokered by Javelin. The six-month contract includes seven x 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show, along with podcast and homepage sponsorship.
The deal coincides with the latest JNLR result which shows that Marty in The Morning an increase of 13,0000 listeners in the past year and is now the most listened-to show on RTÉ lyric fm. Pictured are Ailish McGlew, head of marketing at Spry Finance and Marty Whelan.