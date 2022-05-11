Square lines up for Fair City placement

RTÉ Media Sales has agreed a deal with Square tech and electronic payment to product place its countertop stand and terminal in Vino’s wine bar in RTÉ soap Fair City. Square becomes the method of payment in the restaurant run by Paul Brennan for the next six months. The value of the deal brokered by RTÉ Media Sales and Dentsu’s Story Lab was not disclosed.
Now in its 33rd series, Fair City is Ireland’s longest-running soap. The show broadcasts on RTÉ One on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8pm. Square trades on software, payments and hardware business solutions with its global operations extending across North America, Australia, Japan, France, Spain, the UK and Ireland.
Brands with past links to Fair City include Chill Insurance, Spar, Denny and Expert Hardware.