Starcom retains Musgrave account

Starcom, part of Core, has retained the Musgrave group account following a final two-way head-to-head with PHD. The Musgrave business includes SuperValu, Centra, SV Insurance and Frank & Honest coffee. Meanwhile, Energia has appointed Core’s Zenith to handle its media after a review which included EssenceMediacom and the incumbent Dentsu.

Neither the Musgrave nor the Energia creative accounts were out to pitch.

On the creative front, healthcare insurer Laya has invited agencies to pitch for its account in a three-way contest. The business is currently handled by TBWA\Dublin. The other two agencies pitching are Publicis and Boys+Girls. Publicis handled VHI Healthcare for many years until its recent move to Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive and formerly Rothco.

The Laya review is being handled by pitch doctor Pt78.