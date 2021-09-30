Starcom wins TAMIs grand prix for National Lottery

The winners of Ireland’s TV planning awards known as the TAMIs have been announced. Once again, the event took place virtually with the winners being revealed in a one-off broadcast. Starcom were awarded the grand prix award for their consistently high standard work on the National Lottery. As a reward, the National Lottery receives €100,000 in TV airtime.

Core’s Spark Foundry picked up a special award for best collaboration for their work with the HSE, while UM, working with Just Eat, won the award for best use of TV sponsorship. Speaking at the event, chair of the TAMI judging committee Peter McPartlin thanked all the participating agencies and brands. He also referred to this year’s high standard of entries.

Here is the full awards breakdown:

Best use of innovation: PHD and Guinness working with Virgin Media Solutions: Guinness Gogglebox Christmas Cracker

Best use of TV in a crisis: Starcom and SuperValu working with Core Sponsorship: Rapid and Real Support

Best use of TV sponsorship: UM and Just Eat & Winter Love Island: Our Sponsorship on Paper

Best use of short-term activation: Core Sponsorship, Starcom and SuperValu working with RTÉ: Food Inspiration

Best ongoing use of TV: Starcom, Core and The National Lottery: Back to Brand

Special award – Best collaboration: Spark Foundry and the HSE: HSE Covid-19 2020 media response, using TV as a lead medium in a time of crisis

Special award – best use of TV on a small budget: Dogs Trust: #SoldAPup – Stop the Illegal Sale of Dogs

The winning case studies can be viewed at www.tamireland.ie