Staycity succeeds AIG as Dublin backer

Staycity Aparthotels has agreed a five-year, multi-million euro deal to become the main sponsor of the Dublin GAA teams in place of AIG following the expiry of its 10-year contract. Dublin GAA, LGFA and camogie players Brian Fenton, Donal Burke, Caoimhe O’Connor and Emma O’Byrne attended a photocall in Parnell Park to launch the new jerseys which will be worn by the Dublin men’s and ladies football, hurling and camogie teams.
Staycity, based in Dublin’s Liberties, was launched in 2004 by brothers Tom and Ger Walsh. The company started out with with a single apartment in a former sound studio in Dublin’s Temple Bar, which U2 used to record ‘Desire’. The company is ranked as one of Europe’s top operators with nearly 32 aparthotels in 14 cities in Ireland, Italy, Germany, France and the UK. The deal coincides with the roll out of Staycity’s new branding.
Commenting on the Dublin launch, Alison Perry, marketing manager, O’Neill’s sportswear, said the company was delighted to reveal the new jersey and to have oneills.com as the official retail partner of Dublin. “We aimed to capture the essence of Dublin’s rich sporting heritage while also bringing a modern look to the jersey.” The jersey is now available to pre-order and shipping of pre-orders get underway from November 24.
Pictured are Brian Fenton, Caoimhe O’Connor, Tom Walsh, Staycity Aparthotels, Finbar O’Mahony, Dublin GAA, Emma O’Byrne, Donal Burke