Stena says “no to crampy travel”

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has launched its latest campaign, ‘The Stena Line Way’, designed to urge travellers to “say no to crampy travel” and instead embrace the comfort, ease and freedom of travelling by sea. Created in partnership with Acne Dublin, at the campaign’s heart is a 60-second brand video directed by award-winning Sam McGrath.

After a pre-travel training regime in preparation for the all-too-familiar battle with suitcase space and squished-up seats, the hero family steps on board only to find their journey is remarkably stress-free. Instead of the usual travel struggles, they’re free to explore, relax and unbuckle from their expectations.

Experience

“This campaign reminds customers that the journey can and should be part of the holiday experience,” said Julia Kronberg, head of marketing at Stena Line. Acne Dublin’s creative director Ben Clifford said: “Travel, the Stena Line way” cuts through all that cramp.” Performance media for the campaign is handled by OMG.

The executive creative director on the campaign was Dylan Cotter, former creative director at Irish International BBDO. The video was co-produced by Irish company Motherland in association with Warsaw Productions. Margaret Levingstone was the co-producer. Avondale worked on the sound and music.