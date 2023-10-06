Stephenson and Crane judge Eurobest

Pat Stephenson and Adam Crane have signed up as jury members to judge entries in this year’s Eurobest, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced. Stephenson is founder and chief relationship officer at Boys+Girls and Crane is creative lead at TBWA/Dublin. The Eurobest panel comprises advertising experts across Europe, representing agencies and companies trying to raise the bar in creative work.

Stephenson will be on the creative effectiveness and creative strategy jury. “I’m tickled pink to have been asked to judge,” Stephenson said. “To have the opportunity to get exposure to and help award some of the most effective work in the world fires every synapse and sinew. I can’t wait to get started.” Crane, who will on the brand experience and activation and creative commerce jury, said the awards set the benchmark for work in Europe.

