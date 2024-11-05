Stoney to leave IAPI for European role

Charley Stoney has resigned as chief executive of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) to become CEO of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA). Stoney will advocate at EU level on behalf of EACA member agencies, promote best and fair business practice, and ensure that the association remains relevant and beneficial to all stakeholders. She has chaired EACA’s national associations council since 2022.

During that time, she has been instrumental in shaping the strategic agenda for the representative body. She will assume her new position in February next year, following the departure of the current CEO, Tamara Daltroff, who has been responsible for the expansion of the association over the past six years. IAPI has begun the recruitment process to appoint a new CEO for 2025, the details of which are published online at iapi.ie/CEOrole

Since taking on the role of IAPI chief executive in 2018, she has helped transform the association into the leading voice for advertising agencies in Ireland, almost doubling its membership. She replaced Adfx with the global marketing effectiveness awards programme, Effies, in 2021. She drove the support of Ad Net Zero across the industry, resulting in Ireland becoming the first country outside the UK to adopt the programme.

Equality

This year, she spearheaded the promotion of the Irish creative sector at Cannes Lions, including securing the first Enterprise Ireland trade mission to the festival. A passionate advocate for equality, she introduced the Female Futures Fund, a leadership programme for high potential female talent. During her tenure, the equality at leadership level in the industry has radically improved, with a significant 41 per cent of agency C suit being female.

On Stoney’s move, Abi Moran, IAPI president and CEO of of Folk VML, said that while Stoney’s move in the immediate sense was a great loss for IAPI, her appointment was a recognition of the growing strength and prowess of the Irish advertising industry globally, and the entire board couldn’t be prouder. “Charley has been a truly extraordinary leader, steering IAPI with unwavering passion, warmth, and dedication,” Moran added.

Advocate

“Her vision has elevated strategic leadership and innovation across the industry, establishing Ireland as a globally respected hub for commercial creativity. She has been a tireless advocate for responsible business practices, diversity, and inclusion, giving our industry a stronger and more influential voice at every level. Charley’s impact has been profound, and her legacy will continue to shape our path forward.”

Before taking on the job as chief executive at IAPI, Stoney was group managing director of Alternatives for four years. She also headed up FMI, the field management agency, and was managing director of the McConnells Fusion below the line agency for four years. She served on the boards of CopyClear and the Advertising Standards Authority since 2018.