Students urged to enter enterprise awards

Enterprise Ireland is inviting students from third-level institutions nationwide with a business idea with commercial potential to apply to this year’s student entrepreneur awards. This year is the 41st year of the awards which are jointly sponsored by Cruickshank, Grant Thornton and the Local Enterprise Offices, and are part of a drive for students to start their own business.

Ten finalists will be selected to compete for several awards. The overall winner will share in a €35,000 prize fund and receive mentoring from Enterprise Ireland to develop the commercial viability of their concept. The other award winners will receive advice and mentoring support from the programme sponsors to help them turn their ideas into a commercial reality.

Action

TCD students Tim Farrelly and David Deneher, along with Omar Salem, a student at Queen’s University Belfast (pictured), of Field of Vision won Enterprise Ireland’s 2021 student entrepreneur of the year award for their haptic tech, which allows visually-impaired football fans to feel the action for themselves, without relying solely on a commentator.

Other 2021 award winners included UCC student Marion Cantillon of Pit-Seal for her biofilm which eliminates the need for farmers to use plastic or tyres to seal pits and reduces methane emissions, and socially responsible clothing brand Pure Clothing a joint creation from DCU student Peter Timlin and University of Limerick (UL) student Richard Grimes.

The closing date for entries is March 11 2022 and the winners will be announced in June.

Entries can be made at www.studententrepreneurawards.com