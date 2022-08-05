Study points to cinema’s high attention levels

Amplified Intelligence are capturing cinema attention data for the attention Plan platform, said to be the world’s first measurement of its kind. After a pilot study, fieldwork is now underway in Australasia. Data collection is conducted in real-life cinema sessions, using equipment imperceptible to the audience, reflecting a natural cinema experience.

With Plan, there is no requirement for personal devices to be worn.

Amplified Intelligence is run by media attention expert Professor Karen Nelson-Field.

The initial results show cinema sets a new benchmark for active attention, which was shown to be 80 per cent. Passive attention, which provides some nudge to sales, accounts for the other 20 per cent. The pilot also found that attention levels were sustained right throughout an ad, irrespective of length, and that attention held throughout the entire pre-show.

As a result, Amplified Intelligence have coined the phrase ‘zero wastage for cinema’.

Moving from a ‘chance to view’ towards a quality based ‘attentive view’ has deep and profound implications, not only in understanding relative value across channels – but to also get closer to campaign results and shape the direction of effectiveness measurement. As advertising works by creating and refreshing memories, attention is linked to business outcomes.

The more attention paid, the longer the brand stays in people’s memories.

Paul Butler of Val Morgan Australia is working with Amplified Intelligence on the project. He said: “The evolving debate about what quality means in media, and in-turn how agencies and brands apply this thinking, marks a step forward. It opens opportunities to explore channel selection for active attention and how they can be sequenced for the best outcomes.

“With this new knowledge the scene will then be set to go deeper still and explore how attention sits alongside other factors such as receptivity, format, ad loads and screen size to affect the processing of ad messaging which will get closer still to understanding true value across channels,” Butler added.