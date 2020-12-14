Study shows growing interest in women’s sport

With next year’s sporting calendar set to be a busy time Irish women’s sport including the Tokyo Games and a possible World Cup for the Irish women’s rugby team, 74 per cent of Irish adults have some interest in women’s sport, a new study conducted by Onside sponsorship consultants and sports marketing agency Line Up Sports.
The ‘Talent Reframed’ study showed that 37 per cent of Irish adults have a strong interest in women’s sport, climbing to 40 per cent among most females, while Olympic sports were cited by women as the sport of most interest. A staggering 87 per cent of all adults expressed some level of interest in sport, with Olympic Sports scoring highest.
Onside CEO John Trainor said one striking take-out from the trove of data gathered in this research was the emerging regional gaps in interest in women’s sport. “Those living in Dublin showed considerably higher interest than those in other regions, with over eight per cent higher in Dublin than the rest of Leinster,” Trainor added.
The study highlighted the growing reach, appeal and level of influence of Ireland’s female sports stars, including Kellie Harrington, Annalise Murphy (pictured), Nikki Evans, Sene Naopu, Jacqui Hurley, Jessica Harrington and Rachel Blackmore. The report found that 58 per cent of Irish adults immediately recognise these sportswomen.
Some 42 per cent said that the female stars were people that they personally admired.
On the business side of the sports ambassador market, 52 per cent of Irish adults believe that aligning with sports ambassadors is a good idea for companies. Almost a third of Irish adults would be more likely to buy a brand if a sports personality that they admire endorses that product, jumping to 53 per cent among Gen Z adults aged 18-24.