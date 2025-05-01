Adland mourns loss of Sue Cleary

The advertising industry has lost a shining light with the death of Sue Cleary who passed away recently after an illness. Sue was a respected creative brand consultant and worked as a client services director in several agencies, including CKSK, Brando, TBWA, DDFH&B and Ogilvy.

In more recent years, she was a founder and non-executive director of Resexe and a trustee of the charity COPD Support Ireland. She enjoyed success as a brand consultant, working for her own portfolio of national and international clients.

“Sue was a great communicator and exuded life, energy and good humour in the workplace and socially, making many friends everywhere she went. Her mix of professionalism, style and natural warmth made her equally popular with clients and colleagues,” former colleague Aidan Dowling said.

Sue’s funeral in Donnybrook church was attended by a large number of her friends, colleagues and associates – a wonderful and moving tribute to her. She is survived by her husband, Angus Fleming.

May she rest in peace.

The late Sue Cleary pictured on set in Cape Town, South Africa