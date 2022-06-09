Sun ads shine a light on using time

News Ireland has rolled out a new multi-channel nationwide campaign for The Irish Sun daily tabloid newspaper. News Corp says thesun.ie saw “significant growth” over the past 12 months, with monthly users increasing by 19 per cent from April last year to the end of April 2022. Over the same period, page views are said to have grown by 35 per cent.

Entitled ‘Drive Direct to theSun.ie’, the campaign positions TheSun.ie as Ireland’s first choice online destination for news, sport and showbiz gossip. The concept focuses on the idea that life is full of moments that could do with a bit of livening up – essentially using time to the full. These are the moments when a little hit of entertainment would go a long way.

So, whether a person is waiting on a bus, waiting for your take away to arrive or you simply have five unexpected minutes to yourself, check out theSun.ie to make life that bit brighter. The initial campaign will run during June and is the first of four bursts planned for the next year. With a focus on commuter media, the various channels relied upon include:

OOH – placement on 530 sites nationwide across 48 sheets, bus shelters, Supersides, Comlites and Adboxes as well as Purchase Points and forecourt Digitowers

Radio – 20 second ads will run across all Wireless radio stations; Dublin’s Q102, FM104, Cork’s 96FM, C103, Live95FM, and LMFM

Digital – Content will run across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

The campaign was developed by Pulse Creative, a joint venture between The&Partnership, m/SIX and Wunderman Thompson. Media buying was by Mindshare with Talon Ireland handling OOH. News Corp in Ireland also owns the Wireless Radio Group (Dublin’s Q102, FM104, Cork’s 96FM, C103, Live95FM, and LMFM), Storyful and HarperCollins.