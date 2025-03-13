Sunday Times removes paywall

The Sunday Times is removing the paywall on all content for two days this St Patrick’s Day weekend to allow readers free access to the newspaper. Over Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16, readers will be able to sample all the content available on www.thesundaytimes.com website.

Coverage will include leading interviews, investigations and sports coverage, to travel and home content. Readers will also get the latest analysis on the Taoiseach’s visit to the White House from the newspaper’s team of journalists and reporters. The paywall removal initiative is in association with Raisin Bank.

Laurie Kelly (pictured), group marketing manager, News Ireland, said the move is supported by a major advertising campaign. “This is an opportunity for new readers to experience the award winning journalism and analysis from our dedicated team both at home and internationally,” Kelly added.