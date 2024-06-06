Sunday Times to allow free access

The Sunday Times is removing the paywall on all its content this coming weekend. On Saturday and Sunday (June 8/9), readers will have free access to all the content on the newspaper’s website, including the latest interviews with world leaders and cultural icons, investigations and sports coverage, plus home news and travel. There will be updates on the local and European elections from political writers Hugh O’Connell and Claire Scott.

Following the open access this weekend, readers will be able to subscribe for €5 for 12 months. The paywall removal initiative is in association with Sky, as they engage in a takeover of the website’s homepage. Laurie Kelly, group marketing manager, News Ireland, says the initiative will be supported by an advertising campaign. Ads are due to be broadcast on RTÉ, Newstalk and across the group’s network of Wireless local radio stations.

