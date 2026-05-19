Supernature wins Irish food award

Dublin snack foods producer Supernature is the 15th annual winner of the brand development award presented by Love Irish Food and out of home (OOH) agency Global. The bursary is valued at €160,000. Founded in 2018 by Noele McEvoy, the business derived from Noele’s kitchen, where she made snacks for her daughter who needed to avoid gluten and dairy.

At a time when consumers are moving away more from ultra-processed food, Supernature markets something healthy. The snacks are made from only four ingredients, and completely palm oil free. What started in Noele’s kitchen, has turned into an Irish business that is now distributed nationally and produced by the company in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

The award has been around since 2012, supporting Irish brands. Supernature will earn a national advertising campaign across Global’s retail outdoor network. Additionally, it will receive a double-page feature in Checkout magazine, along with creative input from Marketing Network for the roll out of the brand’s advertising campaign.

Pictured above from left: Noele McEvoy, founder, Supernature; Conor Kilduff, executive director, Love Irish Food and Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global Ireland