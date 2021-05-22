SuperValu named top marketing team at AIMs

Musgrave’s SuperValu was voted marketing team of the year at the Marketing Institute’s All Ireland Marketing Awards, aka the AIMs. The awards salute marketing achievements across 19 categories. The SuperValu team, which was led by Shane Lynch, were also honoured with a second prize, taking home the client agency collaboration award with TBWA.

SSE Airtricity also scored a double, in the shape of the sponsorship management and the integrated marketing awards. Woodies scooped the brand campaign award and Three Ireland the advertising campaign award. The new Young Marketer award went to Tara Byrnes of Coca-Cola, while April Redmond, global VP, Unilever was named marketing champion.

Redmond joined the Anglo-Dutch group in 2017 as global brand VP. She had worked for Kerry Food and Coca-Cola. She is responsible for Knorr, Unilever’s second largest brand, across Europe, the Americas and EMEA. She sits on the Unilever foods and refreshment leadership team, shaping the division’s strategy that contributes more than €19 billion of revenue.

The MC for the AIMs was again RTÉ news anchor Bryan Dobson.

All-Ireland Marketing Award Winners 2020 
1.      Young Marketer Tara Byrnes, Coca-Cola
2.      New Product Kerry Foods
3.      Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge Littlewoods Ireland
4.      Client Agency Collaboration SuperValu/TBWA
5.      Brand Campaign Woodie’s
6.      Customer Experience Irish Life Health
7.      Insights & Market Research Department of Health
8.      Online Marketing Channel One4allGiftCards
9.      Sponsorship Management SSE Airtricity
10.    PR Campaign Breakthrough Cancer Research
11.     B2B Marketing PML Group
12.    International Marketing Kepak
13.     Marketing Innovation & Creativity Bank of Ireland
14.     Integrated Marketing SSE Airtricity
15.     Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Diageo Ireland
16.     Small Business Marketing Coopman Search & Selection
17.   Digital Marketing Campaign Life Style Sports
18.   Advertising Campaign Three Ireland
19.   Marketing Team of the Year SuperValu
20.   All Ireland Marketing Champion 2021 April Redmond, Unilever

