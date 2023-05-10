SuperValu tops Brandshout in April

Musgrave’s SuperValu supermarket chain headed up the Brandshout league of most recalled ads for April. SuperValu moved up from sixth place in March. German discounter Lidl dropped one place after leading the poll in the two previous months. Guinness (6) and Vodafone (2) shared joint third place, followed by the two multiples, Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

Aldi moved up one spot to share seventh place with Virgin Media (18). Eir (18) and Coca-Cola (12) made up the top ten. Nike was a new entrant in 11th place, followed by the Heineken stout Island’s Edge (18), Sky (13) and Specsavers (new). AIB 18), Bank of Ireland (new), Brennans Bread (new), P&G’s Fairy Liquid (new) and Spotify (new) shared 15th place.

The April poll was completed with Cadbury in as a new entrant at 20, followed by Harvey Norman (new), Kia (new), McDonald’s (2) and Paddy Power (10). Brandshout is conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie and is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight about recalling ads they have seen or heard anywhere recently.