SuperValu tops list of advertised brands

Musgrave’s SuperValu supermarket chain scored best in the November BrandShout survey of Ireland’s best known advertised brands, research by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie shows. SuperValu jumped from eight spot in October to displace HSE/Covid-19, which dropped to fifth. German discounters Aldi and Lidl remained second and third respectively.

Fourth place saw a brief break from the dominance of supermarkets, with Vodafone, only to see Tesco share sixth spot with Virgin Media. Dunnes Stores moved up from 15th to eighth place and the top 10 was completed by McDonald’s and Guinness. Three moved up two places to 11th, with Coke-Diet Coke and newcomer M&S sharing 12th spot.

Amazon and Apple both climbed five places to joint 13th, along with newcomers RTÉ and Toyota. Sharing 17th place were Eir (6), Sky (14), Bank of Ireland (15), Heineken (15) and Quote Devil (new). Completing Ireland’s top 20 advertised brands for November were four newcomers – the Three-owned Gomo, Kerrygold, Nike and JD Sports.

BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey which comprises interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight.