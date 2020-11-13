SuperValu’s Christmas ad about child wonder

It has been a unique year to say the least. The uncertainty of the past 10 months combined with the need for something to believe in means this Christmas has a renewed importance for so many of us. It was people’s enthusiasm for a little festive magic that inspired TBWA/Dublin to create something a little different for SuperValu’s Christmas TV ad.

Since its roll out, the ad’s story of a child looking for reassurance at Christmas prompted comments on Twitter like “Thanks SuperValu. The whole of Ireland is crying now.” Ryan Tubridy spoke warmly about it on his radio show. The idea was to capture the sense of anticipation we all experienced as kids, but use it to deliver an extra sweet surprise.

TBWA creatives Paul Arthurs and Martin Corcoran said that by telling the story from the child’s point of view they balanced childlike wonder and energy while remaining rooted in the real world – crucial to striking the right tone. “We believe this piece will achieve resonance and hopefully give audiences a little lift in the run up to the big day itself,” they said.

SuperValu interim marketing director, Des O’Mahony said it has been a year like no other, Irish people have all lived with uncertainty over the past few months and our focus now is trying to remain upbeat and look forward to the good times ahead. The advert captures the sentiment of the importance of family this Christmas and encourages us all to believe.

Check out the SuperValu ad at https://youtu.be/Tbyx4sSeRaI