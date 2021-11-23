Susie Horgan awarded PRII fellowship

Susie Horgan, founder and managing director of Cork agency Springboard Communications, has been made a fellow of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII). The PRII award a member fellowship in recognition of the person’s professional skill and to someone who is seen to have supported the development of the PR industry and the work of the institute.

Horgan has worked in PR and marketing for over 20 years, including client roles at Murray and Weber Shandwick. She spent five years as marketing manager of law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn. In 2011, she built Springboard Communications from the ground-up to become a top independent agency. She was voted Cork Businesswoman of the Year in 2017.

She is a board member of Cork Chamber and a non-executive director of UCC Academy and Fota Wildlife Park. Springboard clients include DAA, Tesco, Castlemartyn, Cork City Council, Laya Healthcare, Royal Canal Greenway, Waterford City & County Council and UCC. The agency recently won I Wish, the social enterprise which promotes women in STEM.

There have been 52 fellowships awarded since the PRII was founded in 1953.