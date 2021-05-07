Sutherland to address Marketing Institute CMOs

Ogilvy Group vice chairman and consumer behavioural expert Rory Sutherland will give the next CMO masterclass for Marketing Institute members on Wednesday, June 9. Sutherland regularly draws big audiences to his talks in Ireland as he shares many interesting insights and observations. He has been a guest at IAPI Adfx and TAM events in recent years.

Sutherland works with a consulting practice of psychology graduates who look for “unseen opportunities” in consumer behaviour – small contextual changes which can majorly affect people’s decisions – for instance tripling the sales rate of a call centre by adding just a few sentences to the script. He studies business culture that preaches rational decision-making.

In an interview with The Irish Times, he shared his take on marketing by relating it to economists. “My definition of marketing is simply the science of knowing what economists are wrong about,” he said. “The human mind does not run on logic any more than a horse runs on petrol… large numbers of people in business don’t really believe in economics – I don’t.”

During the course of his CMO masterclass, Sutherland will talk about brands like Zoom, Red Bull, Uber, Nespresso. He will explain why they have been so successful when, in some cases, there was no actual market for them. To register for Marketing Instituter event click here