Sweeney to address Marketing Society

Discovering how companies can shift their strategic approach from relying solely on trend forecasts to embracing future scenarios to navigate uncertainty is the theme for the next Marketing Society talk. Fiona Sweeney (above), senior director of marketing, Kerry and Meredith Smith, director, futures and innovation EMEA at Kantar, are confirmed as speakers.

The evening event will be held in Dentsu’s offices on Haddington Road in Ballsbridge from 4.30pm to 6pm on Tuesday, June 26. The first speaker will be on stage at 5pm. Tickets for members are €30 and for non-members €60. The session sponsor is Red C.

More details at Marketing Society Ireland