TABS hosts lunch in September

The third annual charity lunch organised by The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS) will be held in the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge in September. This year, the society celebrates its 70th anniversary. During its three score and ten years, TABS has supported hundreds of people in adland and their families who have experienced trying times. Along with its annual golf and cycle events, the lunch is an important fund-raiser for the charity.

Last year, the lunch raised over €40,000. Tables for the event on Thursday, September 12, cost €2,500 for a table of 10 or €3,000 for a table of 12. Individual places are also available. TABS is canvassing for prizes for its raffle draw which will be held during the event. For more information about buying tickets, making a cash or prize donation, contact Emma O’Doherty at Mindshare; emma.odoherty@mindshareworld.com