TABS inaugural lunch raises €25,000

The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS) raised €25,000 from its first charity lunch held in September. TABS is a completely voluntary organisation and all funds raised will go directly where they are needed most, supporting people from Ireland’s advertising industry and their families who may need help, advice, or financial support during times of difficulty.

Funds raised also go towards supporting the Smash programme. All IAPI members and their agency staff are automatically entitled to access this free and totally confidential Employee Assistance Programme (EAP). Smash support and counselling by experienced experts is available 24/7 through phone and video consultation.

The programme looks after mental well-being but can also offer financial advice, legal advice and parenting support services. “We’re absolutely delighted with the funds raised,” Ian Doherty, TABS chairperson and co-founder of Bonfire, said. Doherty thanked those who attended on the day, sponsors and all the work put in by the TABS lunch committee.

For anyone who may need help from TABS, the confidential contact number is 085 798 2220.