TABS to host lunch in September

The Advertising Benevolent Society, better known as TABS, will host a fundraising lunch in September. The event follows last year’s generous response from the industry which raised €25,000. TABS is a completely voluntary organisation and all funds raised go directly where they are needed most, supporting people from Ireland’s advertising industry and their families who may need help, advice, or financial support during times of difficulty.

Funds raised also go towards supporting the Smash programme. All IAPI members and their agency staff are entitled to access this free and totally confidential employee assistance programme (EAP). Smash support and counselling by experienced experts is available 24/7 through phone and video consultation. The programme looks after mental well-being but also offers financial advice, legal advice and parenting support services.

This year’s lunch is again being held in the Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge on Thursday, September 7. Tickets cost €250 or a table of ten can be booked for €2,500.

The dress code is smart attire.

RSVP

Sarah McGovern Vaughan @ News Ireland; sarah.mcgovern@newsireland.com

Emma O’Doherty @ Mindshare; emma.odoherty@mindshareworld.com