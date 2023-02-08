TABS to stage cycle fundraiser

The Advertising Benevolence Society, aka TABS, plans to host its inaugural charity cycle in April. TABS chairman Ian Doherty, managing partner at Bonfire, said the industry event will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at Blessington Lakes in Co. Wicklow. Those who take part in the cycle will have two distances to choose from – a 100k and a 50k route.

There is a minimum entry fee of €50 per rider to cover costs, with a hope that each participant will raise a further €200. There is of course no upper limit. Anyone wishing to take part, or if you have any queries, please email tabscycle@gmail.com and someone will get back to you with full information on the event, along with an entry form.

TABS is a completely voluntary organisation and all funds raised go directly where they are needed most, supporting people from our industry and their families who may need help, advice, or financial support during times of difficulty. The society raised €25,000 from its first charity lunch which was held in the Four Seasons Hotel in Ballsbridge last September.

For anyone who may need help from TABS, the confidential contact number is 085 798 2220.