Talksport to stream live PL games in Ireland

The British Talksport radio station has won an exclusive package of digital audio rights to stream live commentary of Premier League (PL) matches in the Republic of Ireland for the next three seasons. The rights deal will allow brand owners to target PL fans in Ireland, including a title sponsorship and other packages during Saturday’s Premier League Live.

Advertising and sponsorship packages can be booked through the News Corp-owned Wireless’ Urban Media agency sales team. Talksport will broadcast at least 91 matches live on Saturdays at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and occasional 7.45pm kick offs. This season’s opening fixtures include Fulham v Liverpool and Everton v Chelsea on Saturday, August 6.

Talksport’s commentary match team includes John Anderson, Russell Hargreaves and Tom Rennie. Trevor Welch will be the Irish anchor for PLL. They will be joined each week by pundits including Paul Parker, Trevor Steven, Adrian Clarke, Dave Kitson, Kevin Watson and former Republic of Ireland internationals David Connolly and Eddie McGoldrick.